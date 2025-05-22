The Daily Australian EP 96

The Daily Australian:

Dr James Thorp exposes 82% miscarriage rate from mRNA as WHA votes for Pandemic Treaty as Australian delegate pledges more money for the WHO. The “Pandemic Agreement” has NOT been finalized.

Instead, the WHO has engaged in a theatrical reframing of their failure to truly conclude the negotiations in order to make it look like success - James Roguski...

President Trump confronts South African President on White farmer genocide in Oval Office meeting.

What is the crisis of truth versus authority? We take a look at real life examples.

As EV sales slump will this brand new EV pick up truck change its fortunes without relying on subsidies?

Would you support an 'Enhanced games' where athletes can take drugs to break world records for big cash prizes?

Catch us Monday to Friday on X, Rumble, Facebook, YouTube, Podbean and Substack