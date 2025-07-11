Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian Ep 131

Friday July 11th, 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 11, 2025
Epstein: The story that won’t go away as the plot thickens.

We look at the security footage, explore the facts and the missing links and pout it altogether.

RussiaGate, James Comey and John Brennan in the frame, Brennan panicked and are their links to Diddy, Epstein, and the same cast of characters are all front and centre.

FDA fully approves Moderna covid jab for unhealthy kids - why now?

The US EPA announces transparency for contrails and geoengineering

Jacinta Allan plays real estate agent in Melbourne

ICE arrests MS-13 King pin wanted for 5 murders

In the UK history is being changed in schools

Former PM Jacinda Ardern has moved the US where she appears to be avoiding a Covid Royal Commission in her home country of New Zealand

