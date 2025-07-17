Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian EP 135

Thursday July 17th, 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jul 17, 2025
The Daily Australian EP 135

Thursday July 17th, 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne

Topics and headlines:

Two teens arrested and charged with stabbing murder on Sunshine Coast

Albanese tells Chinese Darwin Port should return to Australian hands

Nicola explains why we should not (managed) retreat

Pam Bondi sacks Maurene Comey who prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy

Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff takes the fifth on the stand before the Oversight Committee

