The Daily Australian EP 135
Thursday July 17th, 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Topics and headlines:
Two teens arrested and charged with stabbing murder on Sunshine Coast
Albanese tells Chinese Darwin Port should return to Australian hands
Nicola explains why we should not (managed) retreat
Pam Bondi sacks Maurene Comey who prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy
Jill Biden’s Chief of Staff takes the fifth on the stand before the Oversight Committee
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for supporting independent media
Share this post