The Daily Australian EP 134

Topics and Headlines

Convicted murderer Brad Murdoch dies at 67

Erin Patterson told inmates she wanted to kill ex-husband

Albanese in China doing something, but is it for Australians?

Tanya Plibersek told Social Services may not meet targets as more disadvantage coming to Australia

International headlines below:

The Daily Australian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Epstein scrutiny increases as Russiagate probe mounts pressure on Deep State

Trump goes after Adam Schiff as Russiagate details and Special Prosecutor John Durham’s work resurfaces

Rep Thomas Massie introduces Bill to repeal PREP Act and make strip Big Pharma of legal immunity.

Share The Daily Australian