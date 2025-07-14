Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian Ep 132

Monday July 14th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 14, 2025
Self checkout shopping trolleys have arrived in Australian major supermarkets

QR codes required to enter a regional market in Victoria in 2025

Treasury tells Labor government they cannot meet their economic promises without a tax increase

Two child care centre fires in Sydney

Logies unknowns shows how far free to air TV has fallen this century

Old Tweet from Donald Trump Jr calls for release of the Epstein files

Donald Trump speaks from FIFA final

John Solomon says big announcements expected very soon

Kash Patel not leaving FBI

