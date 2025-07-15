The Daily Australian EP 133
Tuesday July 15th, 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
TOPICS:
Albo in China, Asked by the US which side he will support if China takes on Taiwan.
Mark Latham embarrassed as closed door affairs leaked into the mainstream with ex-girlfriend
Australia looking to deliver 27 million of us into WHO medical tyranny without a fight
Lefties protest Palantir
Trump calls out Autopen with new names of who controlled the pen to the surface
John Solomon describes what is next in order to move ahead in criminal investigation into origins of Russiagate
AND THE DAILY AUSTRALIAN announces a new direction!
