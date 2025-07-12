The rise of Cultural Marxism and the unlikely partners destroying the West

Dr. Gavin Ashenden (born June 3, 1954) is a British Catholic layman, author, and commentator, currently an Associate Editor of the Catholic Herald.

Educated at The King’s School, Canterbury, he initially studied law at the University of Bristol before pursuing theology at Oak Hill Theological College. Ordained in the Church of England in 1980, he served as a parish priest, university chaplain, and senior lecturer at the University of Sussex, specializing in the psychology of religion and literature.

He was appointed Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II from 2008 to 2017, he resigned to freely address issues of faith and free speech, particularly after controversy over a Quranic reading in a Scottish cathedral. In that same year, he left the Church of England, was consecrated a missionary bishop in the Christian Episcopal Church, and in 2019, converted to Roman Catholicism, received into the Church by Bishop Mark Davies at Shrewsbury Cathedral. Ashenden contributes to various media, including GB News and his YouTube channels, and maintains a platform for Catholic commentary at ashenden.org. He lives between Shropshire and Normandy.

In this interview he gave on TNT Radio in 2024 he discusses Cultural Marxism, its roots in political correctness, Islam’s plans to Islamify Europe and the power allowing it to happen.

Later in the full interview, he explains the how’s and the why’s. It was one of my career highlights and I am sure you will be blown away by what the former Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth would tell.

With questions such as:

How long do you think the House of Windsor will last?

How can the Catholic Church Under Pope Francis support, let alone create Chrislam?

Below is the full interview with Dr Gavin Ashenden on Weekends with Jason Olbourne

