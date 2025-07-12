Sovereignty, World control, Blackmail, Tyranny, A.I, Birthright Citizenship in 2025

In the first clip at the top of the page we get on to the topic of how and why? Should we be subjects of a King or able to govern ourselves, from an American standpoint.

But who is John Eastman?

John Eastman is founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence. He is also a former law professor at Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law and served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the 1990s. He has represented over a dozen parties before the U.S. Supreme Court.

His life took a sharp turn when he helped President Donald Trump challenge the integrity of the 2020 election results.

He is facing disbarment and criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona. He has pleaded not guilty.

John will discuss 2020, Epstein, Globalism v Nationalism, Trump plans and a way through as he still battles the system which sees to use lawfare to destroy him.

His film, which screened at Mar-a-Lago can be found here

or watch a preview at the bottom of this page.

JULY SPECIAL: Save 30% when two friends join together with an Annual Paid Subscription.

One Annual Plan $75, get two for $105.

Use this link: 30% Group Discount here

Thank you for supporting independent media

Below in the second clip, I ask John who controls the agenda for the world.

Then I went to ask him about the recent release of the Epstein files, what it actually amounted to and his answer was surprising. Take a look.

When I pointed out that Covid was likely the greatest crime ever committed on the human species, John made a very interesting observation about the American people and their sound rejection of the tyranny put upon them before announcing what he thought was the single biggest scandal in US political history…And the very next day, it was announced two very powerful people were under DOJ criminal investigation.

If authority maintains the tyrannical power it currently holds, albeit now under intense scrutiny from the Trump Administration it tried to take out, I did deeper and ask John, can Artificial Intelligence, itself lined up to keep the private citizens under control, if it could be used to scrutinise public authority. His response was enlightening as describes how he caught A.I in a lie.

Finally, I ask him about Birthright Citizenship and can any person born on American soil be made a citizen.

Once again, the devil is in the detail. John explains it with all the missing nuance and detail.

If you would like view a trailer of The Eastman Dilemma, here it is:

His film, which screened at Mar-a-Lago can be found here

JULY SPECIAL: Save 30% when two friends join together with an Annual Paid Subscription.

One Annual Plan $75, get two for $105.