The Daily Australian EP 120

Emotion overwhelmed me in today’s show suddenly as a flood of grief appeared out of nowhere. Apologies for that interruption - Jason

Breaking news headlines:

Trump gets called Daddy by NATO head.

Iran, Israel, USA, CIA, Tulsi Gabbard all agree Iran’s missiles destroyed. Is this face saving? Is this pre-planned? Is this a movie? Why? What does the mainstream media do with it? We discuss it all.

Plans to wipe us out with James Martinez, MK Ultra whistleblower discussed.

Homeless dress code in Northern Territory

Why the Liberal leader Sussan Ley is unelectable

What changing your gender on a birth certificate without evidence really means down the track discussed.