The 51st State with Dr John Eastman Ep16

John Eastman is founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence. He is also a former law professor at Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law and served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the 1990s. He has represented over a dozen parties before the U.S. Supreme Court.'

His life took a sharp turn when he helped President Donald Trump challenge the integrity of the 2020 election results.

He is facing disbarment and criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona. He has pleaded not guilty.

John will discuss 2020, Epstein, Globalism v Nationalism, Trump plans and a way through as he still battles the system which sees to use lawfare to destroy him.

His film, which screened at Mar-a-Lago

Watch the movie THE EASTMAN DILEMMA here