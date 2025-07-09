The Daily Australian EP 129

Topics and Headlines
NZ doctor fined for importing her own ivermectin to give to patients
NZ launches bill to protect cash.
ABC accused of gaslighting viewers on reasons for cancer spike in 30 and 40s Australians
Trump shuts down question on Jeffrey Epstein as more questions asked and analysis offered.
US to work on food security and remove Chinese ownership of farmland
UK to push ahead with pandemic preparedness plans
Trump threatens 200% tariffs on Australian pharmaceuticals
How government imports migration voter redistribution
Doctor reveals moment when he knew Erin Patterson poisoned relatives
Devin Nunes describes Russiagate corruption as FBI launches criminal probe into James Comey and John Brennan
