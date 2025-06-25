Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Australian EP 119

Wednesday June 25th, 20025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 25, 2025
Share
Transcript

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Breaking News headlines:

E-Safety Commissioner and the hypocrisy of selectively ‘protecting’ children

Albanese and his ‘hybrid’ swearing in as prime minister

20 new bat viruses found in China

Brett Sutton declares plan to create ‘coalition to trust science’ after abusing it and the people he was meant to represent

Suicide pods in UK nearing readiness

Discussion about ceasefire in Middle East as Trump heads to NATO summit

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture