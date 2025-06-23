Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian Ep 117

Monday June 23rd, 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jun 23, 2025
Breaking News headlines:

Australian government responds in support of US strike on Iran nuclear facilities

All the latest from President Trump, VP JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Tom Homan

Iranian resistance council member Ali Safavi historical perspective

Stadium tragedy in Algeria

Violence in Australia including the death of Australian man assaulted in Footscray AND

Dr Peter Hotez, vaccine zealot ahead of Bill Gates involvement in replacement migration whilst involved with vaccine development. What could possibly go wrong?

UNTIL JUNE 30 - Please consider becoming one of our DAILY AUSTRALIANS

