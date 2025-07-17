The Daily Australian EP 136

Topics

Former Commonwealth Bank executive who was facing a charge of procuring an underage girl has been found dead

Australian production companies may be forced to pay millions in super if ruling determines their work is as an employee and not a product.

OpenAI launches personal assistant capable of controlling files and web browsers

Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Epstein files. Mike Pence calls for their release.

UK to lower voting age to 16

US Recission ACT means PBS, NPR, and USAID officially defunded.

Hunter Biden accused of being Acting Chief of Staff for Joe Biden

Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

The House has officially PASSED the GENIUS Act, a crypto bill backed by President Trump and Scott Bessent.

The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.