Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Daily Australian EP 136

Friday July 18th, 2025
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 17, 2025
Share
Transcript

Topics

Former Commonwealth Bank executive who was facing a charge of procuring an underage girl has been found dead

Australian production companies may be forced to pay millions in super if ruling determines their work is as an employee and not a product.

OpenAI launches personal assistant capable of controlling files and web browsers

Majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Epstein files. Mike Pence calls for their release.

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

UK to lower voting age to 16

US Recission ACT means PBS, NPR, and USAID officially defunded.

Hunter Biden accused of being Acting Chief of Staff for Joe Biden

Donald Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency

The House has officially PASSED the GENIUS Act, a crypto bill backed by President Trump and Scott Bessent.

The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture