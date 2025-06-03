Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian Ep 104

Tuesday June 3rd, 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 03, 2025
Ukraine and Russia have ended negotiations in Istanbul and are no closer to a resolution.

China discovers gold mine worth $83 billion.

Colorado bomb thrower Mohamed Soliman charged with hate crime.

Donald Trump doubles down on calls for Iran not to have nuclear weapons.

Conservative Karol Nawrocki wins Polish Presidential election.

CDC continues recommending Covid vaccines despite change in policy.

Oz Lotto jackpot hits $70 million, how will you spend it?

A new segment called ‘An elephant in the room’ &

The last word goes to George Carlin

