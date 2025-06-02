The Daily Australian EP 103

Ukraine said Sunday it destroyed Russian bombers worth billions of dollars in a “large-scale” drone assault on enemy soil as it geared up for talks with Moscow counterparts to negotiate a potential ceasefire.

Ukraine has attacked Russia's strategic nuclear bomber fleet and many other targets around the country.

Putin may have no choice but to order an all out full strategic strike on Ukraine in response....

Mother in custody after killing infant daughter has died after found unresponsive in prison cell.

Sexting criminals linked to suicide of Aussie teen nabbed in Nigeria in AFP sting...

Terror suspect arrested in Boulder, Colorado after attacking Jewish protestors calling for hostages to be released.

New documents reveal Biden Administration were lying about East Palestine Ohio being safe after train explosion