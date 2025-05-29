The Daily Australian Ep 101

Israeli military has killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza.

Jesse Watters on Jake Tapper admitting politicians tell lies, Biden legacy collapsing and Sam Harris competes with Brad Battin for today’s Dickhead award.

Antifa extremists surround a woman with a baby and toddler trying to attend a Christian event.

Germany will finance Ukrainian-made long-range missiles.

Alex Antic goes after the WHO and says Australia should leave.

Barnaby Joyce says it is “a bit disappointing” he learned of his exile to the opposition backbench via the media but that he saw “it coming for a while”

Brad Battin calls for faster banning of machetes as baseball bats and spanners and batons used in Chadstone attack.

We take a look at the power required for the AI revolution and cross check that against Micro Modular Nuclear power used in shipping and now Fiji has signed up for it.