The Daily Australian Ep 100

In our first significant milestone as a new player in the Australian media landscape, we share some personal stories and information about ourselves as we dig into the news of the day.

We start with a series of good news stories and then dissect and debate the world on. a knife’s edge.

RFK Jr alongside Dr Jay Bhattacharya and Dr Marty Makary announced no more covid jabs for healthy kids and pregnant women.

Ron De Santis bans chemtrails and allows gold and silver as currency in Florida

DOGE removes over 12 million social security recipients over 120 years of age

A Californian illegals processing centre closes due to slump in numbers crossing the border.

David Littleproud in trouble as talk of leadership spill in July for National Party

Kiama MP Gareth Ward starts trial on historic sexual abuse charges

Ukrainian ambassador demands money and threatens Australia if they don’t help