The 51st State with Jason Olbourne Ep 14

On tonight's show,

Part One:

Victor Avila is author of the book Agent Under Fire A Murder and a Manifesto concerning his 20 years of service with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade, and immigration to ensure domestic security. He served as an accredited diplomat and liaison to the aforementioned governments conducting international complex criminal investigations in a wide range of violations such as narcotics trafficking, arms trafficking, human trafficking/smuggling, financial violations, commercial fraud and counter terrorism. While on official assignment in Mexico, Special Agent Avila suffered multiple gunshot wounds and survived a violent ambush by the Mexican Los Zetas drug cartel where Special Agent Jaime Zapata tragically lost his life.

Part Two:

Shahin Gobadi, a U.S.-educated nuclear engineer, is a member of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Iran’s Parliament-in-Exile. An astute observer of Iranian affairs for over three decades, Gobadi is an expert on topics including Iranian state-sponsored terrorism, proxy groups in the Middle East, the Iranian nuclear and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, Western policy toward Iran, and internal Iranian affairs. He has been interviewed by major international media outlets, including CNN, Fox News, BBC, Sky TV, GB News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, Reuters, and the Associated Press. Gobadi’s writings have appeared in prominent media across the U.S. and Europe.