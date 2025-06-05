Derryn Hinch interview: The 51st State

Derryn Hinch joins me to discuss a 60 year career, multiple stints behind bars or detention standing up for principles, protecting children, his time as a Senator and his historic perspectives on Australia, the political system and his fight to preserve justice.

He shares his views on voting NO for The Voice, on compulsory voting, men in women’s sports and the elephant in the room, Covid and vaccines with brand new Australian government information disrupting the narrative he firmly believes in.

In this interview, you will get a unique view from a giant in mainstream media juxtaposed against independent media.

How do you think I went?