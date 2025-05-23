The Daily Australian Radio Show S2 Ep 97

With Jason Olbourne and Nicola Charles

Fourth person confirmed dead as deluge continues on NSW Mid North Coast

Australians are being warned to prepare for a triple virus surge this winter, with COVID-19, influenza, and RSV already spreading rapidly, and are urged to get vaccinated before the end of May

US House passes Big Beautiful Bill as Democrats vote entirely against tax cuts, deficit cuts, savings account for newborns

Another judge goes rogue and plays president ordering the reversal of Trump EO

Fallout from murder of two Jewish people in DC calls out hypocrisy

We examine the Cultural Marxist agenda in real time and debate the way forward as a news service jostling for the minds of our citizenry to be informed with facts when the mainstream manipulates us.

Four people have now been confirmed dead and thousands more cut off by record floods, with warnings the danger is not yet over.

Coming soon: I will interview Derryn Hinch in a No Holds Barred interview, Wednesday June 3rd, 2025