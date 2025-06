With Jason Olbourne and Nicola Charles

On the Daily Australian today....the crime wave in Australia

Media manipulation in real time dissected, whether it be crime, conditioning or controlling the narrative, we pull it apart.

George Soros under the microscope.

US news.

pictures of Jason's flood affected neighbourhood.

Catch The Daily Australian Radio Show with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne Monday to Friday on X, Substack, Rumble and Podbean