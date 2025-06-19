The 51st State: EP 13 - Hosted by Jason Olbourne

Robyn Chuter is a Certified Lifestyle Medicine Bachelor of Health Science (and the Dean's Medal for Outstanding Academic Achievement) from the University of New England.

On tonight's show we will discuss the changes in self-responsibility in the age of the nanny state and how that perspective changed in the covid era but how natural immunity became a dirty word and why you need to be vaccinated to make mine work.

We will dig deeper into the culprits including Anthony Fauci and delve into HIV and the mysteries in the differences between AIDS in the west versus in Africa and the lack of real links from HIV to AIDS versus Herpes viruses, drug use and other contributing factors.

We will look at MAHA and the road blocks facing RFK Jr as well as the gains and how one can prepare themselves and delve into their own self sufficiency regardless of the zeitgeist.

Robyn's Substack is robynchuter.substack.com/

And Robyn's website is: Empower Total Health