Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian EP 123

Tuesday July 1st , 2025 With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jul 02, 2025
Breaking News Headlines:

26 year old man charged with 70 offences against children in Victoria

Julie Inman Grant exposed for connections to WEF linked anti Trump group

Australian real estate website promoting smart cities

New RFK Jr appointee Professor Retsef Levi votes against monoclonal antibodies for infant RSV treatment

US ends Syrian sanctions

Trump to meet Netanyahu to strike new Gaza ceasefire deal

Paul Keating criticises Albanese Super tax

Kyle and Jacki O failing in Victorian market.

