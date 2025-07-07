The Daily Australian Ep 127



When absolute power corrupts absolutely what can you do?



Steven Tripp from Australians for Better Government is on the show to discuss new ideas and approaches to fix government for better representation for we the people.



ADF sexual assaults become mainstream



Victorian police cannot answer how many gunshots fired and bodycam footage not available



Weather modification hits the mainstream after Texas flash floods as Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces bill to make it a felony to modify weather

Elon Musk starts a new political party but who will it attract?



Beekeeper in New Zealand forced to destroy hive under Bio Security Ac

t