Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Share post
Transcript
The Daily Australian EP 124

Wednesday July 2nd, 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne & Guest Billboard Chris
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 02, 2025
Share
There is a lot of good news in today's edition of #TDA The Daily Australian Ep124 with special guest @BillboardChris and his momentous victory in the Administrative Review Tribunal against Australia' on the nose E-Safety Commissioner.

Plus further developments in the Child Care case of alleged ab.ser Joshua Brown. What changes can be made, should we review sentencing? How do we protect children?

Plus Lia Thomas to return medals

Qantas data breach affects 6 million

Cattle farmers in Australia abandon Net Zero 2030

Big Beautiful Bill passes in the US

Alligator Alcatraz is completed

