The Daily Australian EP 125

‘Breach of trust’

When do people start to consider their own world view and make great changes?

We discuss this on today’s show regarding the fallout in relation to the Child care charges against Joshua Brown alongside the reaction in the mainstream who are now really paying attention and calling for change.

Substack Group Discount 20% off - link to The Daily Australian

We examine the Diddy verdict and come with some interesting possibilities

We discuss the calls for the E Safety Commissioner to be held to account alongside discussion about why she is here at all and we cover off on the FDA upgraded warnings on mRNA Covid jabs and Myocarditis affecting ages up to 24 and new warning labels