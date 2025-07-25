Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8

Friday News Update

July 25th with Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 25, 2025
8
Share
Transcript

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche meets with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Emmanuel Macron announces France will recognize a Palestinian State as he and his wife launch defamation suit against Candace Owens

Trump admin approves Paramount merger. The View on hiatus

The death of Hulk Hogan

Australians fed up with green energy failures &

The establishment running interference on Obamagate as historic footage shows contempt for Donald Trump.

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture