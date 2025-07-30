Channel 51 News: Wednesday July 30th 2025

Headlines:

Major Earthquake in Far East Russia

Social Media ban for Under 16s sparks backlash and surprise alliance

Naplan results disappoint

QoVax win for 10000 who gave samples in Qld Vaccine trials as they will not be destroyed

RFK Jr identifies 8 jabs that may cause autism

Starmer calls for Palestinian state as Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia call for Hamas to leave power

Ratcliffe prepares to declass Trump calls treason as he changes direction on Epstein

NY killer motive revealed