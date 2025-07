CHANNEL 51 NEWS MONDAY JULY 28TH, 2025

THE US EU TRADE DEAL SO BIG IT WILL WIPE OUT INCOME TAX IN THE US UNDER 150K

BARNAABY JOYCE INTRODUCED NET ZERO REPEAL BILL

MEANWHILE LABOR DANCES TO WORK

HILLARY CLINTON IN THE FRAME AGAIN

KASH PATEL ANNOUNCES MASSIVE DARK WEB ARRESTS RE CHILD PROTECTION

A US MAN SUES FOR WRONGFUL DEATH OVER ABORTED CHILDREN

AND THE HHS MAYHAVE BEEN AWARE OF ORGAN HARVESTING IN THE US.

AND SOME IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM ME COMING UP