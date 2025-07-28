Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trevor Loudon on The 51st State

With Jason Olbourne. Albanese and the Communist plot to Obamagate and the Globalist Agenda unravelling in real time
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

Trevor Loudon is an author of nine political exposé books including STEALTH: Kamala Harris's Communist Roots;

REDS: Communists, Socialists & Security Risks Running for US President.

Barack Obama and the Enemies Within and

His latest book is Comrade Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese's 40-Year Alliance with Australian Communism

He's also a filmmaker and public speaker from Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched the radical left, Marxist and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics.

His websites are www.trevorloudon.com. and www.keywiki.org

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

You can purchase Trevor Loudon's books here

You can purchase Trevor Loudon's books here

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture