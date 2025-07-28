Trevor Loudon on The 51st State

Trevor Loudon is an author of nine political exposé books including STEALTH: Kamala Harris's Communist Roots;
REDS: Communists, Socialists & Security Risks Running for US President.
Barack Obama and the Enemies Within and
His latest book is Comrade Prime Minister: Anthony Albanese's 40-Year Alliance with Australian Communism
He's also a filmmaker and public speaker from Christchurch, New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched the radical left, Marxist and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics.
His websites are www.trevorloudon.com. and www.keywiki.org
