Channel 51 News on WRMI Global Radio EP2
Channel 51 News on WRMI Global Radio EP2

Tuesday July 29th, 2025 - Airs 9am Wednesday AEST
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 29, 2025
This is the news bulletin playing at 7pm ET (New York time) out of WRMI Radio.

Headlines:

Net zero war of attrition

Mainstream goes after the conspiracy theorists

NY gunman turns gun on himself

MSM praises Trump on trade deal

Thailand Cambodia ceasefire

More bad behaviour being held to account

Paypal to accept crypto payments

CNN ratings fall further

