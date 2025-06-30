Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Transcript

The Daily Australia EP122

Mon June 30th, 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 30, 2025
Transcript

Breaking news:

The deep state is on the ropes, Donald Trump makes great gains with Supreme Court decision as the Big Beautiful bill gets the slow walk treatment by Chuck Schumer but passes the Senate regardless

Australians are once get getting no service as insurance companies make owning a home more difficult.

The NDIS is under scrutiny.

Two confirmed dead in ambush in Idaho where scrub fire was being attended to.

The future of prisoners and can we use AI against those determined to use it against us.

