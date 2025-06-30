The Daily Australia EP122

Sale ends tonight 20% off Substack annual plan - was $75 - now $60 - that’s 25 cents per episode plus bonuses!

Breaking news:

The deep state is on the ropes, Donald Trump makes great gains with Supreme Court decision as the Big Beautiful bill gets the slow walk treatment by Chuck Schumer but passes the Senate regardless

Australians are once get getting no service as insurance companies make owning a home more difficult.

The NDIS is under scrutiny.

Two confirmed dead in ambush in Idaho where scrub fire was being attended to.

The future of prisoners and can we use AI against those determined to use it against us.