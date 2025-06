A discussion about the news of the day focusing on Iran and Israel and the various narratives forming. Is it about saving Israel for last, why does Mike Pompeo support Trump now as General Michael Flynn weighs in amidst commentary from Senator Rennick.

We discuss the appointment of Professor Retsef Levi onto the CDC ACIP board as part of RFK Jr’s new direction.

Are these narratives weaving into each other, we take this apart in today’show