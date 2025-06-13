Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian Ep 111

Friday 13 June 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jun 13, 2025
Transcript

Breaking News:

Plane crash in India kills 241, with one survivor.

Dr Robert Malone appointed to ADIC for RFK Jr.

Trump seeks diplomatic solution to Iran nuclear weapon solution.

US Senator Alex Padilla handcuffed after bursting into Kristi Noem presser.

Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre changes tack on immigration.

Albo has boozy lunch with Dan Andrews in Melbourne.

Ex ABC political editor comes out against Net Zero.

Australian pharmacy exposed for inaccurate information on covid jabs.

David Crisafulli ends all mandates in Queensland.

US Man says he was offered $200 a day to protest in No Kings weekend.

