The Daily Australian EP 113

Trump snubs G7 counterparts by refusing to sign draft agreement.
Discussion of war between Israel and Iran
What really happened with assassination of Democrat Speaker Melissa Hortman?
Country Liberal NT joins Nationals in rejecting Net Zero.
Who is coming for you now and what must we do next?
SPECIAL for our supporters to subscribe for a year for just $60 this month until June 30th at
The Daily Australian
Jason Q Citizen’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post