Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
5

The Daily Australian EP 113

Tuesday June 17th, 2025 - With Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jun 17, 2025
5
Share

Trump snubs G7 counterparts by refusing to sign draft agreement.

Discussion of war between Israel and Iran

What really happened with assassination of Democrat Speaker Melissa Hortman?

Country Liberal NT joins Nationals in rejecting Net Zero.

Who is coming for you now and what must we do next?

SPECIAL for our supporters to subscribe for a year for just $60 this month until June 30th at

The Daily Australian

Jason Q Citizen’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture