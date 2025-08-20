WRMI Radio Channel 51 News

For your continued support of Channel51.com.au and its sister page, now accessible via QCitizen.net
Here are today’s headlines:
TAX THE FAMILY HOME: Radical proposal to tax the family home out of Economic Reform Roundtable
Ivan Milat could have killed hundreds - Jeremy Buckingham
Should Stuart Bonds replace Warwick Stacey as One Nation’s NSW Senate Candidate?
Medical journal acknowledges turbo cancer as MSM wonders why young people are getting stage 4 cancers and blaming doctors
Trump addresses urgency at ending Russai Ukraine war
Trump administration focuses on Mail In Ballots as Democrats insist they are safe
Forensic Psychologist explains how Jeffrey Epstein operates and recruited women
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post