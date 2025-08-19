WRMI Radio CH 51 News Bulletin

Headlines:
Global leaders converge on DC to work out pathway to peace between Ukraine and Russia
Newly elected One Nation Senator Warwick Stacey to stand down citing personal health issues.
The head of a major supermarket chain says businesses are being forced to “import” staff because too many Australians on Centrelink benefits “don’t want to work”
(WEF) has appointed BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as interim co-chair.
Bill Barr testifies before House Oversight Committee
Cathy O'Brien explains how MK Ultra works and is used.
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post