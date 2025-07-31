Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State
WRMI Global Radio News Ep4
0:00
-29:24

WRMI Global Radio News Ep4

Thursday July 31 - Audio only
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 31, 2025
Share
Transcript

Headlines

Experts weigh in on Under 16s Social Media ban pointing out potential failures

Senator Ralph Babet follows up on his motion success

Kash Patel discovers thousands of document related to classified Durham Report on Russiagate in ‘burn bags’

John Solomon announces Senator Chuck Grassley will release the Durham Annex showing the FBI new Russiagate was a hoax

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

FDA redesigning the food pyramid amidst an ultra processed food crisis amongst American children

ALARM BELLS: Mark Zuckerberg announces ambitious goal to provide personal superintelligence to all. Is this the pathway to brain chipping?

Despite 3% quarterly growth and no inflation, Jerome Powell leaves interest rates at 4.25-4.5%. Australia is 3.85%

Jimmy Hoffa’s son asked President trump to release FBI files on his father

Canada joins growing list including Australia and New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state at UN General Assembly in September

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jason Q Citizen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture