The 9 hour flight to Ho Chi Minh City was bearable enough, although even Vietnamese aeroplane food and warm beer poured over ice was hopelessly disappointing. Massive queues at the airport and a near by the script visa scam attempt by officials forced a missed connecting flight and we arrive at the tour starting point at midnight local time after a 4.30am wake up call. Hot, sweaty, exhausted, rattled. Like the amazing race without the cameras or the chance of victory, Fishes out of water.

We join the tour the next morning at 8am and head to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.

We are told there are no cameras allowed and we walk a few hundred metres before climbing the stairs past the many sets of soldiers dressed in white ceremonial uniform each standing very still in honor of their deceased great leader who died over 55 years ago. Finally we make it in to the chamber and we are moved along at a fast pace, not allowed to stop and look at the embalmed body of Vietnam’s first president. Unprepared, I am taken by the enormity of what Vietnam gives to random tourist’s like me. To glimpse historical greatness up close, to be in it’s presence. This moment would jolt my emotions, on a trip my wife has wanted to take for over a decade at least and for me, wholly supportive of her desire, but myself largely non plussed, I could take it or leave it, for now, I am razor sharp focused. I’m in.

On to Train street where the egg coffee was invented and from a tour perspective, it was two from two, with my wife loving the egg coffee, I selected a Vietnamese coffee, which would challenge my home made cold brew with agave that is my at home go to. The new brew was not just too sweet but way too strong. But the train was something to see and boy does it come close to us as we treat under awnings and inside the safety of the walls of the coffee shop. I imagine how in Australia we could not cope with such a concept. It would be blanket banned.

On to the next attraction and its lunch time for a set menu with our tour group. The food was underwhelming for a family already expert in Asian cuisine and I literally could not wait to get outside and see the sights. Only to be introduced to moped madness at eye level.

There is nothing like what you are about to see - when you consider the nanny state we live in at home. The record number of passengers I saw on one moped was 5, I saw riders carrying large boxes stacked on top of each, tied to the back of the seat, others with full size ladders carried over one arm, all whilst going one way. Their way.

Here is a glimpse of a typical intersection in the Old quarter, which when you see it, you will learn why getting anywhere takes forever. And this wore me out, quickly, The traffic in Hanoi is as close to unbearable as there is. So needless travel is torture. So when the tour guide took us to a lacquer art gallery for a brief explanation of the process only to be ushered into a showroom to sell us their works it took 4 hours out of our day which would have been valuable exploration time only & to return to the old quarter to eat traditional pork and noodles with four very tired Olbourne’s in need of some down time. But not yet. Not on your life.

What am I complaining about? Ha Long Bay beckons tomorrow, one of the 7 new natural wonders. And it was going to be something.

Three and half hours on an uncomfortable coach with insufficient air conditioning and broken seats was tough, but endless traffic and ugly architecture and countryside wore thin pretty quick. What was all the hype about? Along the way we witness two very distinct 15 minute looking cities, one with tower upon tower, two schools and a university. You can see how the experiment is set up to capture people. The second one is low rise with row upon row of what turns out to be 90% vacant French looking apartments, where at least 20% appears unfinished. Priced at US $2million each, who is their market in this second development from behemoth Vinhomes. Where does their money come from? What is worth communist countries overbuilding at set prices?

A quick toilet break at a large roadside stop and just enough time to scrounge up some cheap ice blocks and it’s back on the bus. With 30 minutes to go a surprise stop at a Pearl manufacturer was another of those compulsory captures, where the government insists tour operators support local business but the pearls were nothing special and the prices, touristy. No locals would buy these. And not many tourists either.

Next stop not far away is Ha Long Bay, a big deal. However, upon arrival into the port, reality sunk in, fast. Vietnam was ugly. Third world. Decrepit old buildings were one thing, but decrepit new ones, this was horrific. Was this communism being revealed for a failure or another covid side effect?

How can this town, attracting 14 million visitors a year look this bad?

Even the filming of King Kong could not bring in the dollars. Certainly not to fix the rot of thousands of unfinished apartments, row after row that should look like Sanctuary Cove but resembling Russia or East Germany.

But Ha Long Bay itself was breathtaking. Kayaking and swimming there was also a pretty special moment.

Waking up at 4,30am the next morning for breakfast and then a quick follow up brunch, two hours later was strange with a cruise up and down the bay in between and then a four drive back to Hanoi meant an arrival time of 8.30pm in Da Nang. That was again taxing. With time only getting more precious, enduring delays in check-in queues with young children in tow, being told to line up in separate zones at the airport gate with the family split up randomly only to all be put on the same bus to drive 4 km to the parked aeroplane, whilst being shown the wonders of the new IDeVN on loop on a big screen turned me fully negative. Enough treating us like cattle. I despise this.

I had had enough and was plotting my early return home. The endless monotony of third world-ness had taken its toll. Why am doing this? Is all this really worth it? Our kids were separated from their parents on this flight and even from each other. We were all placed in different rows on this flight. All two weeks after our home was broken into and a world where you cannot trust anyone alone with children, my blood was boiling at the total lack of foresight and stupid compliance games. It may we wonder, why we travel at all…

Obviously to see, experience, discover, grow, enjoy, to find advantage. To have more.

When we travel, we find out about ourselves. We learn what we like and we learn that there is something called the travel bug.

It compels us to want to travel more, far and wide. To new destinations. To exotic places. With different ways of life.

But what happens when things do not go to plan or when things happen that kills that travel bug for good.

Our family trip to Fiji in 2017 did not live up to expectations and my wife and I both thought this despite previous successful trips there.

Then in 2025 the start to our trip to Vietnam significantly underwhelmed. What is a socialist and third world country with touches of first world breaking through.

However, large levels of disappointment lie in places not spoken like the port at Ha Long Bay, a non event King Kong theme park, half built and decaying residential buildings. Appearing to be a perfect example of the failure of communism and central planning but perhaps another covid catastrophe side effect.

Souvenir shops operating out the front of unwanted waterfront high rises buildings all selling the exact same items.

Viscose Hawaiian shirts that were a little too coarse. The usual array of knock off branded t shirts, this time North Face shirts being sold for $6 a pop.

Small fridges offering 250ml coke, Coke Zero, Vanilla Coke Zero for $1.20 Australian. Cigarettes for $2.10 a pack and I picked up a huge Cuban cigar for 500,000 Dong or just under $30.

I had to buy something.

Vietnamese art like all countries have their own style. Here it is in lacquered wood with colorful designs that all become same when you see it appear in shops outside the factory you went to as part of the tour.

But the prices. $110 US for a small A3 sized item is prohibitive. I just don’t need it nor have a place to put it. Who pays three thousand dollars for a large work or today I saw a glass framed one x 1 and quarter metre art work asking $5000 Australian. A year’s wages for a local.

To talk myself into buying one does not inspire me to look at this in the future as a reminder of my time when I was underwhelmed in Vietnam.

The buildings. If I never see another half built building, unfinished, unpainted concrete walls in buildings all exactly 12 foot wide it will be too soon.

These buildings with negative street appeal, I am talking about the new ones which are nausea inducing. I literally had to stop looking out the window of the bus and look down.

Some were two stories, some three or four or even higher. About 15 metres deep. Where do the stair cases fit?

Is everything meant to run sideways in these buildings? Nothing is allowed to be square.

Proportion is everything in building. These buildings lack design characteristics and none have proportion.

If buildings cost people their life’s toil to pay for, they ought to inspire. Subsistence in the age of omnipresent information and cheap everything is not acceptable. It merely demonstrates that our system is a Ponzi scheme and we must change it. This will be resisted until breaks. And it must break. So let’s talk about it.

Just saying we are going to do better is not an answer. Making excuses or blaming climate change and dispelling more fear and hopelessness doesn’t cut it. It is a deliberate self limiting cover story for politicians who do not have ideas and therefore should not be in politics. Not when decline is permanently built in and accepted.

Why should the next generation and the one after be sacrificed so that their grandkids may inherit a fairytale planet that in fact according to the carbon dioxide zealots is only going to be worse no matter what we do. Even is we follow their steps and invest even more to do what they tell us to a tee. With total compliance. It still only gets worse.,

If so, why waste our time making everything worse in the meantime.

There is an abundance of space in the world. There is need for a complete rethink about how we want to live and organise our lives.

Safety and OH&S is entirely a construct of control in the west.

If they who make the rules can think of a risk, they will monetise it. Either by an industry to protect us and / or a punishment if we do not comply for we must feel safe. More profit centres for the cronies and more compliance and control over us. For less. Always less. Their success only encourages more of the same. Scrutiny and accountability discarded as the beast only grows. Into the beast system.

You want to feel safe…? take a walk in Hanoi will you. And then talk to me about feeling safe.

7 million mopeds, with one to five people piling on for a ride, weaving between traffic, ignoring traffic lights, no cameras, no cops, no drivers licenses and no driver or ride training courses.

No real estate agencies. No for rent signs. No building codes. No planning of any kind.

Unless for the magnificent Ho Chi Minh mausoleum complex. What a false impression that first tour destination was.

The Vietnamese love their country and their independence and they do not stop. They simply go.

There is no begging, no homelessness, no visible drug problem. No break ins. The streets are safe to walk with your kids or on your own. No need to be warned.

Everyone it seems is poor, shoes are often made of rubber and open and helmets are not required or mandatory.

Yet everyone I mean everyone has a phone and they have no problem holding and using one when riding 5 deep in peak hour traffic.

Vietnam is hard to love but easy to admire for it is life finding a way.

Captured by the globalist overlords it wants to tell you digital ID is coming for your convenience. To a facial recognition entry point near you. All for your safety and convenience. Nothing can be demonstrably a living oxy moron like this hoax. Like little China, and after the mobile phone obsession, the phone addicted Vietnamese are shown the way into the future like a sci fi movie becoming real life because it just does.

Our tour guide is lucky to earn $4000 Aussie a year, he could never travel anywhere except on the tour he takes us on.

How many average Vietnamese can actually travel abroad? And why would they need it locally? For what? It’s a cash economy. Street vendors and local cafes wash their dishes on the footpaths. Poultry is shredded in plastic bowls outside for pho. And the water you cannot drink is squirted onto coffee cups and directly into the gutters because it just is. And nobody bats an eyelid.

So is digital ID an experiment to explain that it is as easily adopted without dissent simply because so few per capita would even care and therefore for the rest of us…see, just go along to get along.

I find it ironic that Ho Chi Minh’s legacy will be lost to such a globalist takeover.

I wonder as I reflect upon that moment when I walked through that darkened cold room to see the first president of Vietnam lying embalmed 56 years after his passing, the man who led his country to be the independent people’s they are, 80% atheist, worshipping the state over a creator to handover sovereignty to a digital system powered by artificial intelligence, itself constructed by unknown computer programmers with unlimited resources summing up which available sources will be included when providing answers to questions for people seeking instant information in inquiries they previously knew little about.

And is this what Ho Chi Minh would have wanted. Well we know that does not matter either for he did not wish to be embalmed either but to have his ashes scattered in three parts of his beloved country. To return to dust from which he came. Each of us as insignificant as the next when our brief moment in eternity expires.

Only Ho Chi Minh will not be forgotten like the rest of us. And I hope that means something to all of us. And especially the Vietnamese. Leaders are needed. And lack is always abundant. And abundance is always lacking though it does not always need to be. Because despite our political systems which control us, the utopias of collectivity and egalitarianism to the individualism of society inventive and opportunity and entrepreneurial-ship, our rule makers never quite advance the cause for the people because there is always something that prevents them.

Are we our own worst enemy or is that we are never allowed to put our best foot forward

The only way to find out is to continue to look and that means to travel more.

And that means to take back the control. You are always the master of your own destiny.

We are now in Hoi An. We ditched the tour dinner and went straight to the Hotel. I hope things improve. I want to find out what all the hype about Vietnam is all about.

- I am away with my family on our first overseas trip in 8 years. I have pre-recorded some excellent interviews whilst I am away, which I hope you will enjoy.

Jason