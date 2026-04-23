Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

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Where have all the freedom groups gone?

My appearance on The World Today - The Protagonists
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Apr 23, 2026

Mike Ryan invited me on his show, The Protagonists alongside Peter Campion, Barnaby Joyce’s father-in-law and (Dr) Matt Shelton from NZDSOS to discuss the topic,

“Where have all the freedom groups gone?”

The show ran for 90 minutes, so rather than upload that to you on here for those interested I cut out the pieces where Mike is asking me questions directly.

We discuss a range of topics including the freedom movement itself, censorship, politics, Karl Stefanovic, international affairs, even off planet news and the underlying plan to organise the independent media and politically, merge or die.

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