Hello and welcome to my personal page.

The events of the past few days have shocked many if not all of the followers of the show.

You have probably seen by now the original public video, my written response and my final send off titled “All Out for 137”

Thank you to the 98% of supporters who have decided to come across to this page as I can continue the work I always intended to do.

I have been booked on two interviews already this week, one for Australians for Better Government with Steven Tripp, recording Friday and the other on Cafe Locked Out with Michael Gray Griffith this Sunday evening at 8pm.

Furthermore, The 51st State is expanding from next week from one show to two shows.

The second show will expand the subject matter so that it will not be limited to just Australian and US guests.

The concept of my show ‘The 51st State’ is to ask questions about serving three masters, our King, who attends WEF meetings as a Globalist, our AUKUS agreement which would see us stationing nuclear submarines off the coast of China whilst it is still our biggest trading partner with great interviews loaded with information and positive solutions and outcomes.

On tonight’s show I will introduce you to who I maintain is America’s best independent news man, Bruce Snyder who will discuss the imminent indictments and arrests of some of America’s most powerful people over Russiagate and the revelation Congress will subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell.

The truth shall set us free, but a great period of healing will be required.

My role is to continue to inform you, make inquiries of people more qualified and connected than me and together determine how we dodge the bullets and use the system to work for ourselves, our loved ones and our future for a better world than the one in which we were born.

Now for some housekeeping; I was overwhelmed with messages of support both publicly and privately and I will work to add all subscribers who are coming across with their free upgraded PAID Subscriptions over the coming days.

If I missed you, please send me a message either on here or to my email address at jasonqcitizen@gmail.com

Thank you for your continued support. And stay tuned for more announcements and the release of a video interview (Paid or upgraded subscribers only) that may rock you to your core.

Best wishes,

Jason