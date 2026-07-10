Jason Q Citizen

Jason Q Citizen

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Vale Derryn Hinch: The two words I want on my tombstone...

One of his final interviews. The life and times of Derryn Hinch
Jason Q Citizen's avatar
Jason Q Citizen
Jul 10, 2026

In June 2025, I interviewed Derryn Hinch.

He had commented on another interview I did with Fred Pawle where we discussed non-compulsory voting. I replied, inquiring if he would be interested in being interviewed by me. A week later he left his email address.

I emailed him leaving my phone number. An hour later it rang and when I answered, I heard a voice at the other end of the phone, “it’s Derryn Hinch here…”

We arranged a time and date and before he got off the phone, he said, “ask me anything”

And that is exactly what I did.

Here is where he told me the two words he wanted written on his tombstone.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Q Citizen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture