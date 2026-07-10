Vale Derryn Hinch: The two words I want on my tombstone...

In June 2025, I interviewed Derryn Hinch.

He had commented on another interview I did with Fred Pawle where we discussed non-compulsory voting. I replied, inquiring if he would be interested in being interviewed by me. A week later he left his email address.

I emailed him leaving my phone number. An hour later it rang and when I answered, I heard a voice at the other end of the phone, “it’s Derryn Hinch here…”

We arranged a time and date and before he got off the phone, he said, “ask me anything”

And that is exactly what I did.

Here is where he told me the two words he wanted written on his tombstone.