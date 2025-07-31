Thursday July 31st 2025 Channel 51 Independent News

Headlines

Expert weigh in on Under 16s Social Media ban pointing out potential failures

Senator Ralph Babet follows up on his motion success

Kash Patel discovers thousands of document related to classified Durham Report on Russiagate in ‘burn bags’

John Solomon announces Senator Chuck Grassley will release the Durham Annex showing the FBI new Russiagate was a hoax

FDA redesigning the food pyramid amidst an ultra processed food crisis amongst American children

ALARM BELLS: Mark Zuckerberg announces ambitious goal to provide personal superintelligence to all. Is this the pathway to brain chipping?

Despite 3% quarterly growth and no inflation, Jerome Powell leaves interest rates at 4.25-4.5%. Australia is 3.85%

Jimmy Hoffa’s son asked President trump to release FBI files on his father

Canada joins growing list including Australia and New Zealand to recognise Palestine as a state at UN General Assembly in September

COMING UP: Interviews with South Australia’s most dangerous woman, Mariya Shmandiy, Vaccine researcher Elizabeth Hart, Senator Ralph Babet or Michael Arbon on the E-Safety Commissioner (depending on availability), New York based former News Nation and RT America Host Steve Malzberg