The Daily Australian Radio Show S2 Ep 105

Wednesday June 4th, 2025 With Jason Olbourne and Nicola Charles
Jun 04, 2025
Breaking news headlines

Australian Government removes recommendation for Covid jabs for Under 18s sighting risks outweighing benefits.

RFK Jr looks set to sue big pharma over Covid jab damage.

NIH Director Bhattacharya admits gain of function likely caused the COVID pandemic.

Ukraine bombs Crimean bridge as Former Sec of State Pompeo arrives in Ukraine. Pre Kash Patel FBI caught hiding evidence in secret files.

DOJ officially investigates Autopen pardons.

Tariffs working.

Argentina booming.

Diddy trial descends into chaos. Starmer rent boy scandal.

Mohamed Soliman's family to be deported.

Elon Musk attacks Big Beautiful Bill.

Two Chinese Nationals arrested for smuggling agroterrorism weapon.

Plus the elephant in the room.

