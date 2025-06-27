The Daily Australian EP 121

Welcome to this special all Australian edition with Political advisor to Senator Ralph Babet, Michael Arbon who is a finance expert to discuss a range of issues:

E safety commissioner changes

Liberal ineffective opposition

Albanese staff cuts to opponents

Housing affordability and government non-solution

Labor increasing power in the states without solutions

Albanese sending troops to Ukraine

Covid vaccine compensation fiasco and competing facts saying more pregnant women should be jabbed whilst fetal death responsibility linked