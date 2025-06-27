Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

Jason Q Citizen & The 51st State

The Daily Australian EP 121

Friday June 27th, 2025 with Nicola Charles and Jason Olbourne with guest Michael Arbon
Jun 27, 2025
Welcome to this special all Australian edition with Political advisor to Senator Ralph Babet, Michael Arbon who is a finance expert to discuss a range of issues:

E safety commissioner changes

Liberal ineffective opposition

Albanese staff cuts to opponents

Housing affordability and government non-solution

Labor increasing power in the states without solutions

Albanese sending troops to Ukraine

Covid vaccine compensation fiasco and competing facts saying more pregnant women should be jabbed whilst fetal death responsibility linked

