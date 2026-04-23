The Battle for World Domination

We have never seen in our lifetimes anything like what is taking place right now, we were promised biblical and it it certainly playing out that way.

In this video we discuss who the players are seeking to dominate the planet and therefore the species along with the links to biblical prophecy and even off planet intelligence.

Everything is competing for our attention as the daily stories get stranger and stranger.

I don’t know anyone else who has out this all together in under 19 minutes for you.

What do you think and who is missing or should be left out?