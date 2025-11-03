The 51st State: With Veteran Newsman Bill Still and his wife Beth

Bill Still is a former newspaper editor and publisher, with 49 years of experience in the news business. He is a best-selling author and award-winning documentary writer/director. He has written for USA Today, The National Enquirer, The Saturday Evening Post, the Los Angeles Times Syndicate, OMNI magazine, and produced the syndicated radio program, Health News. He has written many books, including:

· New World Order: the Ancient Plan of Secret Societies (Jan. 1990)

·. No More National Debt (March 2011)

· The Hormone Headache (July 1995)

· The Truth About TMJ (March 1994)

Wrote and directed three feature-length monetary reform documentaries, including:

· The Money Masters (1995), the 15th-most-watched documentary on the Internet in history. Concerns the history of the debt money system and how the United States was built on non-debt money - better known as sovereign money, i.e. the United States Note, as contrasted to the money of the current realm, the Federal Reserve Note.

· The Secret of Oz, winner of Best Documentary of 2010 at the Beloit International Film Festival. Same topic, but includes the support of sovereign money by presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan.

· Jekyll Island in 2013.