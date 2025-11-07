The 51st State: With Susan Kokinda: Promethean Action - How Donald Trump is defeating globali

Susan Kokinda is the Midwest Coordinator for Promethean Action, and produces a weekly Midweek Update on YouTube which regularly reaches between 100,000 and 400,000 viewers. She is also the current Coalitions Vice for the Michigan Republican Party.

She has been politically active since the early 1970’s, fighting what is now called “globalism.”

She lives in the Detroit area with her husband, Ron, who was the GOP candidate for Michigan State Representative in 2024. Her website is: www.prometheanaction.com

A viral claim that the Whitlam government signed away 30 per cent of Australia’s manufacturing capabilities in 1975 has been debunked by experts, the AAP FactCheck service revealed on Monday.

The false claim, which has resurfaced on social media, alleged that Australia was required to slash its manufacturing sector by 30 per cent under a UN declaration signed by former prime minister Gough Whitlam.

Australia never actually signed the LIMA declaration, according to then-industry minister Barry Jones, who explained in 1986 that Australia’s delegation expressed specific reservations about several paragraphs in the document.