The 51st State: With Private Eye Nils Grevillius

This is the full interview with Private Eye Nils Grevillius

Nils Grevillius got his start as a soldier, conducting clandestine security, border and counterinsurgency operations in the Pacific, Mediterranean and Latin America. On a contractual basis, Grevillius conducted private clandestine operations in various nations.

Los Angeles based Private Detective conducts investigations without regard to local or national borders, and has the ability to deliver factual information quickly and efficiently from each of the fifty United States, and every continent in the world. Nils Grevillius is the author of the upcoming book, The Last Lawman

Get an insight in to how the world really operates and the cunning used by those in power to get their way and equally those making a living in this world through the eyes of a private eye who ran all kinds of missions and investigations

An Agent of the Pinkerton Organization, operating in Metropolitan Los Angeles, Grevillius participated in the planning of protective, industrial undercover, surveillance and other matters of that agency.

In the early 1990s, Nils went into private practice as a Private Detective, keeping offices in Pasadena. With this move, Nils Grevillius was involved in the investigations of Bruce McNall, renegade owner of the Los Angeles Kings, David Hemmings and John Daly, operators of Hemdale pictures for the US Bankruptcy Trustee.

The late 1990s saw Nils Grevillius Investigating the Wonderland Avenue Murders, or more correctly, the cover-up of the murders and the connections between Los Angeles' City Hall and Organized Crime. It is the Wonderland Case for which Nils is best known.